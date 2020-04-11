Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 19,214 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

