Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Shares of AYX opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 284.01, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $160.11.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $100,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,955 shares of company stock worth $67,822,463. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.