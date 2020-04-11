Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 472,724 shares of company stock worth $3,934,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

