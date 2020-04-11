Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,918.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,852.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

