Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,918.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,852.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

