Amino Network (AMIO) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $795,972.17 and approximately $59,598.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.04669360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009780 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,254,455 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

