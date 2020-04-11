AMO Coin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $211,027.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 316.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.02692114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AMO Coin Token Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,129,489,072 tokens. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.