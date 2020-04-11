Amon 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,422.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Amon has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a market cap of $426,735.67 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

