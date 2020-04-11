Amon (AMN) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $410,562.13 and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

