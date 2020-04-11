AmonD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $591,572.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.02704597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201051 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

