Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $22.49 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $22.49 or 0.00329215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $29.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

