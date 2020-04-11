Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Corbus Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 870,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,597. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LP boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

