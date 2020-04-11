Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Yamana Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after buying an additional 3,592,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after buying an additional 7,580,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after buying an additional 1,361,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,476,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after buying an additional 369,239 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.