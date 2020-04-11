Analysts Expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Alerus Finl Cp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

