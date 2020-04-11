Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.50. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $64.45. 76,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

