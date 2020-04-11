Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,747. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $459.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

