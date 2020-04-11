Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.49 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

