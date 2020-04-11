Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BRKL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,946. The company has a market cap of $906.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

