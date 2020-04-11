Analysts Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce ($0.37) Earnings Per Share

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CHEK stock remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Friday. 73,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

