Analysts Expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $1,960,561.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,920,063 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.55. 1,624,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $87.63 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.