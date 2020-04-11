Analysts Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $195.01. 2,037,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

