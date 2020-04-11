Analysts Set $3.00 Target Price for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hancock Jaffe Laboratories an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

HJLI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,887. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

