Analyzing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 8.56 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 0.48 -$445.32 million $1.45 2.99

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna N/A -88.38% -46.68% Cars.com -73.40% 7.22% 4.27%

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 275.29%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Akerna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akerna beats Cars.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

