Analyzing Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 10.85% 16.05% 3.07% Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allstate and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $44.68 billion 0.71 $4.85 billion $10.43 9.62 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.66 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Allstate pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allstate and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 5 7 1 2.57 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $114.36, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Allstate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

Allstate beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.