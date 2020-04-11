Analyzing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Bridge Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BDGE)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Bridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.75 $1.86 billion $0.75 7.60 Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.98 $51.69 million $2.59 7.98

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Chartered and Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 2 2 0 2.20 Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp 24.84% 10.69% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

