AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

