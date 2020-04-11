Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Anixter International worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anixter International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anixter International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

