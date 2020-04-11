Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.89 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Coinone and Bitinka. Ankr has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.04870816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bgogo, Sistemkoin, BitMax, Bithumb, Upbit, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, IDEX, Coinsuper, Coinall, Coinone, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, ABCC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

