ANON Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. ANON has a total market cap of $44,349.55 and $20.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

