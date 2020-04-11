Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.09). Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

