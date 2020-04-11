APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $718,366.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. APIX has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $718,366.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,387,404 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

