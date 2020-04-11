Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $9.85 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.85 million and $407,691.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005882 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

