AppCoins Price Tops $0.0296 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 644.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.02693475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

