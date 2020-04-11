AppCoins Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.77 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

