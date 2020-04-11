Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Aragon has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00011238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, GOPAX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

