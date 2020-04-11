ARAW Market Cap Hits $9,348.41 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a total market cap of $9,348.41 and $6.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.04744342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036855 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

