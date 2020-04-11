ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Reaches Market Cap of $14,214.27

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $14,214.27 and approximately $72.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.04550627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

