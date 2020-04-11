Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.40 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.02688844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, LBank, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bibox, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

