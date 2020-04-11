Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

ARDS stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18. Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

