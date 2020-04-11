Arionum Market Cap Reaches $43,845.95 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $43,845.95 and approximately $61,363.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.02304032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.03375352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00616843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00783703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076375 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00526437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

