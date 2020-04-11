Ark Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ark has a market cap of $18.32 million and $547,028.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036332 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,690,888 coins and its circulating supply is 120,089,991 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bit-Z, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Cryptomate and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

