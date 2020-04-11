Arqma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $21,576.10 and approximately $270.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.02301542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.03375102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00617927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00777298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00076399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00528253 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,407,070 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,527 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

