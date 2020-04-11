Artfinity Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $3.97 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

