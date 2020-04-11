Artis Turba Hits Market Cap of $133,680.16 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $133,680.16 and $715.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

