Asian Dragon Price Reaches $0.0006 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $29,453.13 and approximately $251.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000302 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.