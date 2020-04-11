Asian Fintech Hits One Day Volume of $32,259.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $32,259.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 299.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.02680228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00201791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

