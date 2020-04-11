Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

