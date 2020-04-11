ATBCoin (ATB) Price Hits $0.0009

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $39,033.31 and approximately $29,421.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.03370064 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00756495 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

