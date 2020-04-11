ATLANT Market Cap Reaches $703,099.45 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $703,099.45 and approximately $235.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.02688802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00201167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

