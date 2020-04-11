Atonomi (ATMI) Market Cap Reaches $53,136.08

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $53,136.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.66 or 0.04682644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036827 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009756 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

